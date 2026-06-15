Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (38-33) vs. Miami Marlins (36-36)

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Marlins.TV

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-210) | MIA: (+176)

PHI: (-210) | MIA: (+176) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

PHI: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 5-1, 2.22 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-1, 6.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (5-1) to the mound, while Ryan Gusto (0-1) will take the ball for the Marlins. When Wheeler starts, his team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Gusto has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gusto starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (60.3%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Marlins, Philadelphia is the favorite at -210, and Miami is +176 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are -128 to cover, and the Phillies are +106.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Marlins game on June 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (60.4%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 70 opportunities.

The Phillies are 24-46-0 against the spread in their 70 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 12 of the 38 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, Miami has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The Marlins have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-30-2).

The Marlins have collected a 35-36-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 63 hits. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .496.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 64 hits. He is batting .247 this season and has 34 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .363.

His batting average ranks 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Schwarber heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .847, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Bryson Stott has six home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Stott heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks is leading the Marlins with 64 hits. He's batting .277 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 39th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Hicks hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has a .382 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .299 while slugging .439.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-high .481 slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee is batting .200 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 40 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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