Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

In MLB action on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (11-8) vs. Miami Marlins (8-10)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-198) | MIA: (+166)

PHI: (-198) | MIA: (+166) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+102) | MIA: +1.5 (-122)

PHI: -1.5 (+102) | MIA: +1.5 (-122) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 1-1, 2.30 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 1-1, 5.79 ERA

The probable pitchers are Taijuan Walker (1-1) for the Phillies and Cal Quantrill (1-1) for the Marlins. Walker and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Walker's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Quantrill's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (63.2%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +166 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+102 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -122 to cover.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on April 19, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has not lost in four games this year when favored by -198 or better on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in eight of their 19 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. They've finished 6-10 in those games.

Miami has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-7-0).

The Marlins have a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 19 hits and an OBP of .435 this season. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .597.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 47th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Schwarber has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .267 with six walks and two RBI.

Bryce Harper is hitting .261 with two doubles, four home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He is 75th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.507) powered by eight extra-base hits.

Castellanos brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bryson Stott is batting .271 with a .348 OBP and six RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .239. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Xavier Edwards' .424 OBP and .375 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Matt Mervis has six home runs and four walks while hitting .262.

Griffin Conine paces his team with 17 hits.

