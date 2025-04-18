Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (11-8) vs. Miami Marlins (8-10)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-230) | MIA: (+190)

PHI: (-230) | MIA: (+190) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 1-1, 4.07 ERA vs Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-0, 4.70 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (1-1) for the Phillies and Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (2-0) for the Marlins. Wheeler and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wheeler's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 2-1-0 against the spread when Alcantara starts. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for two Alcantara starts this season -- they won both.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (78.2%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The Phillies vs Marlins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -230 favorite, while Miami is a +190 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are -120 to cover, and the Phillies are -100.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins on April 18 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

Philadelphia has been listed as a favorite of -230 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in eight of their 19 opportunities.

The Phillies are 11-8-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 6-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Miami has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-7-0).

The Marlins have collected a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 19 hits and an OBP of .435, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .597.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 47th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .267 with six walks and two RBI.

Bryce Harper has two doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .400.

His batting average ranks 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos has hit three homers with a team-high .507 SLG this season.

Castellanos heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bryson Stott is batting .271 with a .348 OBP and six RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has a team-best OBP (.424) and slugging percentage (.375). He's batting .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 10th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Edwards heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with a double, eight walks and four RBI.

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .239. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Matt Mervis has six home runs and four walks while hitting .262.

Kyle Stowers is hitting .290 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

