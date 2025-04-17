Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
Odds updated as of 12:20 p.m.
The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Giants Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (10-8) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-5)
- Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA
Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | SF: (+150)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+115) | SF: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.12 ERA vs Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-1, 5.87 ERA
The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Jordan Hicks (1-1, 5.87 ERA). Sanchez and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Sanchez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Hicks starts, the Giants have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Hicks starts this season -- they split the games.
Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (62.5%)
Phillies vs Giants Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Phillies, San Francisco is the underdog at +150, and Philadelphia is -178 playing at home.
Phillies vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Giants are -138 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +115.
Phillies vs Giants Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Giants on April 17, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Philadelphia has been a -178 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have won six of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).
- San Francisco has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +150 or longer.
- The Giants have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-5-0).
- The Giants have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 12-6-0 against the spread.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 17 hits and an OBP of .420, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .594.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Schwarber has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .214 with seven walks.
- Bryce Harper has two doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .395.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Harper enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
- Nick Castellanos has hit three homers with a team-high .515 SLG this season.
- Castellanos heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
- Bryson Stott has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.
- Stott heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.
Giants Player Leaders
- Jung Hoo Lee has racked up 23 hits with a .647 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .338 and with an on-base percentage of .395.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is eighth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.
- Wilmer Flores has six home runs and three walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .286.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.
- Mike Yastrzemski has racked up an on-base percentage of .444, a team-high for the Giants.
- Matt Chapman is hitting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
Phillies vs Giants Head to Head
- 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/28/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 5/27/2024: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/6/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 5/5/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/3/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 8/23/2023: 8-6 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!