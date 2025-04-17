Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 12:20 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (10-8) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-5)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | SF: (+150)

PHI: (-178) | SF: (+150) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+115) | SF: +1.5 (-138)

PHI: -1.5 (+115) | SF: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.12 ERA vs Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-1, 5.87 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Jordan Hicks (1-1, 5.87 ERA). Sanchez and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Sanchez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Hicks starts, the Giants have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Hicks starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (62.5%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Phillies, San Francisco is the underdog at +150, and Philadelphia is -178 playing at home.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Giants are -138 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +115.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Giants on April 17, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has been a -178 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won six of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

San Francisco has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +150 or longer.

The Giants have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-5-0).

The Giants have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 12-6-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 17 hits and an OBP of .420, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .594.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .214 with seven walks.

Bryce Harper has two doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .395.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the major leagues.

Harper enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Nick Castellanos has hit three homers with a team-high .515 SLG this season.

Castellanos heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Bryson Stott has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Stott heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has racked up 23 hits with a .647 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .338 and with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is eighth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores has six home runs and three walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Mike Yastrzemski has racked up an on-base percentage of .444, a team-high for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is hitting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/27/2024: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/6/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/5/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/23/2023: 8-6 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

