Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (9-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | SF: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | SF: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

PHI: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 2-0, 1.50 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-0, 6.92 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Justin Verlander. Luzardo and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Giants have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Verlander's starts. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for one Verlander start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.5%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Phillies, San Francisco is the underdog at +136, and Philadelphia is -162 playing at home.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Giants are -154 to cover, and the Phillies are +128.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Giants on April 15, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in five of 16 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 71.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-2).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Giants have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-5-0).

The Giants have put together an 11-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 68.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.403) and total hits (15) this season. He's batting .259 batting average while slugging .621.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Nick Castellanos has hit three homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .310 this season and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .365.

His batting average ranks 28th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Bryce Harper has 15 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.361/.377.

Harper heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with four walks.

Trea Turner has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has accumulated 19 hits with a .644 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .322 and with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores is batting .254 with six home runs and a walk. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Including all qualifying players, he is 75th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Mike Yastrzemski has an on-base percentage of .436, a team-high for the Giants.

Heliot Ramos is batting .221 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/27/2024: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/6/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/5/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/23/2023: 8-6 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/22/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/21/2023: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!