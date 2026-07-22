Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Dodgers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (56-46) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-38)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA

Phillies vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | LAD: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | LAD: (-102) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-192) | LAD: -1.5 (+158)

PHI: +1.5 (-192) | LAD: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-7, 5.68 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 4-5, 4.81 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (3-7) for the Phillies and Eric Lauer (4-5) for the Dodgers. Nola and his team have a record of 5-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 38.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-8. The Dodgers have a 5-7-0 record against the spread in Lauer's starts. The Dodgers have a 1-2 record in Lauer's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.4%)

Phillies vs Dodgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Phillies, Los Angeles is the underdog at -102, and Philadelphia is -116 playing at home.

Phillies vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Dodgers are +158 to cover, while the Phillies are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Dodgers Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Phillies-Dodgers contest on July 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 46, or 63.9%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 46-25 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 99 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 38-61-0 against the spread in their 99 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Dodgers have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-54-0).

The Dodgers have put together a 45-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 93 hits. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .497.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Harper will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (91) this season while batting .248 with 44 extra-base hits. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 88th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in MLB.

Trea Turner has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.295/.394.

Turner heads into this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has accumulated a team-best OBP (.394), and paces the Dodgers in hits (102). He's batting .287 and slugging.

He is 21st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Andy Pages has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .269. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average is 50th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 46th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has a .472 slugging percentage, which leads the Dodgers.

Max Muncy is batting .263 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Phillies vs Dodgers Head to Head

7/20/2026: 10-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/31/2026: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/30/2026: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/29/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/9/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/8/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 10/6/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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