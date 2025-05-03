Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (18-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and ARID

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

PHI: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-182) | ARI: -1.5 (+150)

PHI: +1.5 (-182) | ARI: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-5, 5.40 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 5-1, 2.78 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (0-5) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (5-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Nola's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team has been upset in each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have gone 5-1-0 ATS in Pfaadt's six starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for one Pfaadt start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (50.8%)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Phillies, Arizona is the underdog at +102, and Philadelphia is -120 playing at home.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Diamondbacks are +150 to cover, while the Phillies are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Phillies versus Diamondbacks on May 3 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 13 of 19 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 31 opportunities.

The Phillies are 16-15-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 4-5 in those games.

Arizona has gone 3-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (37.5%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-13-2).

The Diamondbacks are 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.400) and total hits (28) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .563.

Among qualifying batters, he is 81st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .235 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 81st.

Harper brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and a walk.

Bryson Stott is batting .275 with a .404 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.368) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Turner enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .579 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .277 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 50th in slugging.

Perdomo brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Corbin Carroll has 39 hits while slugging .599. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Josh Naylor has a team-high .391 on-base percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .186 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/22/2024: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/21/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/24/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/23/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

