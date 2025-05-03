Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (18-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15)
- Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and ARID
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | ARI: (+102)
- Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-182) | ARI: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-5, 5.40 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 5-1, 2.78 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (0-5) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (5-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Nola's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team has been upset in each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have gone 5-1-0 ATS in Pfaadt's six starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for one Pfaadt start this season -- they won.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (50.8%)
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Phillies, Arizona is the underdog at +102, and Philadelphia is -120 playing at home.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Diamondbacks are +150 to cover, while the Phillies are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Phillies versus Diamondbacks on May 3 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Philadelphia has won 13 of 19 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 31 opportunities.
- The Phillies are 16-15-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 4-5 in those games.
- Arizona has gone 3-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (37.5%).
- The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-13-2).
- The Diamondbacks are 15-16-0 ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.400) and total hits (28) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .563.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 81st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Bryce Harper is hitting .235 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 81st.
- Harper brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and a walk.
- Bryson Stott is batting .275 with a .404 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.368) thanks to six extra-base hits.
- Turner enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .579 with a double, two walks and three RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .277 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .390.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 50th in slugging.
- Perdomo brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
- Corbin Carroll has 39 hits while slugging .599. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Josh Naylor has a team-high .391 on-base percentage.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .186 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/8/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/23/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 6/22/2024: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 6/21/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 10/24/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 10/23/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!