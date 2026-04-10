Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and Dbacks.TV

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | ARI: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | ARI: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 1-1, 4.97 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 0.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (1-1) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (2-0) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Luzardo has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Luzardo's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Soroka has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks covered in both chances. The Diamondbacks have always been the moneyline underdog when Soroka starts this season.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61%)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -180 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Philadelphia is +112 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Diamondbacks on April 10 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

Philadelphia has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -180 or better.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 12 chances this season.

The Phillies are 3-9-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won three of the nine games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Arizona has gone 1-3 (25%).

In the 13 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-4-1).

The Diamondbacks have a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 76.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .327 while slugging .422.

He is 105th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Harper hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.340) thanks to four extra-base hits. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with eight hits and an OBP of .389 this season.

Schwarber enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Alec Bohm is batting .186 with a .271 OBP and eight RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up a team-best OBP (.408) and slugging percentage (.690), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (14, while batting .333).

He is 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Carroll enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, two triples, three walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .171. He's slugging .293 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 159th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 134th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .458 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Gabriel Moreno is hitting .282 with five doubles and three walks.

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