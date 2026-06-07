Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (38-23) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-40)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-168) | COL: (+142)

MIL: (-168) | COL: (+142) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

MIL: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 12 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 2-1, 2.87 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-6, 8.06 ERA

The Brewers will look to Shane Drohan (2-1) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (1-6). Drohan has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Drohan's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have gone 5-6-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have a 3-8 record in Freeland's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (68.5%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -168 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Brewers are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-111 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -108 to cover.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 12 has been set for Brewers-Rockies on June 7, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 61 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 36-25-0 in 61 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have a 24-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Colorado has a 12-26 record (winning just 31.6% of its games).

In the 63 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-31-2).

The Rockies have a 33-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 59 hits. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Turang has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBIs.

Jake Bauers has 53 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .277 with 22 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average is 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.373) powered by 14 extra-base hits.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 44 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .319.

Frelick brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 41st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman's 54 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 96th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has accumulated an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .426. Both lead the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .286 with 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/5/2026: 9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/29/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/28/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/7/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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