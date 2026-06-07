Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-40)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and ABTV

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-350) | LAA: (+280)

LAD: (-350) | LAA: (+280) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-164) | LAA: +1.5 (+136)

LAD: -1.5 (-164) | LAA: +1.5 (+136) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-2, 4.50 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 6-4, 2.72 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-2) versus the Angels and Jose Soriano (6-4). When Sheehan starts, his team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team is 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have an 8-5-0 ATS record in Soriano's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 3-2 record in Soriano's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.5%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -350 favorite, while the Angels are a +280 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -164 to cover, while the Angels are +136 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Angels on June 7 is 8.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

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Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (65.1%) in those games.

The Dodgers have been named as a favorite of -350 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 64 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 33-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have compiled a 17-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37% of those games).

The Angels have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer.

The Angels have played in 63 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-33-0).

The Angels have gone 31-32-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (69) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 18th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .414. He's batting .296 and slugging .511.

He ranks 18th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Freddie Freeman is batting .276 with a .478 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Kyle Tucker has five home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-high OBP (.405), while pacing the Angels in hits (52). He's batting .235 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 110th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 39th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .232. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Jo Adell has racked up a team-best .377 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

6/5/2026: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/17/2026: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/16/2026: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/13/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/12/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

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