Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the New York Mets facing the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Padres Game Info

New York Mets (28-35) vs. San Diego Padres (32-30)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SNY

Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | SD: (+106)

NYM: (-124) | SD: (+106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162)

NYM: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 0-1, 5.08 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 5-3, 3.31 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Sean Manaea (0-1, 5.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Randy Vasquez (5-3, 3.31 ERA). Manaea and his team were 3-9-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Manaea appeared in nine games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 2-7 in those contests. When Vasquez starts, the Padres are 9-3-0 against the spread. The Padres are 2-2 in Vasquez's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51.2%)

Mets vs Padres Moneyline

The Mets vs Padres moneyline has New York as a -124 favorite, while San Diego is a +106 underdog at home.

Mets vs Padres Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Padres. The Mets are +134 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -162.

Mets vs Padres Over/Under

Mets versus Padres on June 7 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 23, or 53.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 15-20 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 63 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 27-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 29 total times this season. They've gone 14-15 in those games.

San Diego has gone 10-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (45.5%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-36-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 34-28-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.372) and total hits (49) this season. He's batting .287 batting average while slugging .550.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.325) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He's batting .230 with an on-base percentage of .284.

He ranks 123rd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bichette brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a walk and five RBIs.

Carson Benge is batting .248 with a .374 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Marcus Semien has six home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .228. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 126th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets' 41 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 115th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Manny Machado is hitting .175 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .338 on-base percentage and .322 slugging percentage are both team-highs.

Mets vs Padres Head to Head

6/5/2026: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/18/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2025: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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