Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Wednesday.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (38-29) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-26)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and MARQ

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

PHI: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-178) | CHC: -1.5 (+146)

PHI: +1.5 (-178) | CHC: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 5-2, 4.46 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-4, 5.37 ERA

The Phillies will call on Jesus Luzardo (5-2) versus the Cubs and Ben Brown (3-4). Luzardo and his team are 5-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Luzardo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Brown's starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Brown's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.1%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

The Phillies vs Cubs moneyline has Philadelphia as a -112 favorite, while Chicago is a -104 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Cubs are +146 to cover, while the Phillies are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

Phillies versus Cubs, on June 11, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (61.5%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 31 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 28 of 64 chances this season.

The Phillies are 30-34-0 against the spread in their 64 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have won nine of the 22 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.9%).

Chicago has an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 65 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-26-3).

The Cubs have gone 35-30-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.375) and total hits (60) this season. He's batting .245 batting average while slugging .535.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 106th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 22 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging in MLB.

Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has 73 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.327/.425.

Castellanos has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles and an RBI.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 70 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .384.

Bohm has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .393 on-base percentage to lead the Cubs. He's batting .278 while slugging .516.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 40th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads his team with 72 hits and has a club-leading .545 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .266 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, a triple and 15 walks while batting .285.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

6/10/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/24/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/23/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

