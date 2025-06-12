Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (36-32) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-33)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-134) | MIL: (+114)

STL: (-134) | MIL: (+114) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146)

STL: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 7-1, 3.35 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Jacob Misiorowski. When Gray starts, his team is 9-4-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team has won each of the seven games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Misiorowski and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.4%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and St. Louis is +122 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Brewers game on June 12, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 14 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 6-4 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 68 opportunities.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 36-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 12-22 in those games.

Milwaukee has a 5-12 record (winning only 29.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 68 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-40-1).

The Brewers have gone 35-33-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 77 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .440. He's batting .310.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 108th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging in the majors.

Arenado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a home run and four RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Willson Contreras has eight home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Contreras takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up a slugging percentage of .445 and has 75 hits, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 83rd in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Chourio enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Christian Yelich has five doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .233. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average ranks 127th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Brice Turang has eight doubles, four home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.

Sal Frelick has six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .284.

Cardinals vs Brewers Head to Head

4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

