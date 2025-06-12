Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (40-28) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-55)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-198) | COL: (+166)

SF: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

SF: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-1, 2.55 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-10, 6.68 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Hayden Birdsong (3-1) against the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela (1-10). Birdsong and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Birdsong's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 3-9-0 ATS in Senzatela's 12 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Senzatela's starts this season, and they went 2-10 in those matchups.

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +166 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -198 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -134 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +112.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

Giants versus Rockies, on June 12, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of their 68 opportunities.

The Giants are 32-36-0 against the spread in their 68 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 11 of the 63 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (17.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Colorado has a 5-38 record (winning only 11.6% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-38-3).

The Rockies have put together a 24-42-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .275 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 while slugging .446.

Among qualified hitters, he is 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, two triples and six walks.

Heliot Ramos has 75 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He's batting .295.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the majors.

Wilmer Flores has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Flores has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Willy Adames has seven home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .203 this season.

Adames heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .333, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 71 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .289).

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Goodman takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .262 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 68th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .219.

Brenton Doyle has eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .208.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/27/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/27/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/26/2024: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

