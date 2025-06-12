FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 8:15 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

  • Houston Astros (37-30) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-45)
  • Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
  • Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
  • Coverage: SCHN and CHSN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: HOU: (-275) | CHW: (+225)
  • Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+102)
  • Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 6-4, 3.07 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-6, 3.62 ERA

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (6-4) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (2-6). Valdez and his team are 5-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Valdez's team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 5-7-0 ATS record in Martin's 12 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-9 record in Martin's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

  • Chicago is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -275 favorite at home.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

  • The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The White Sox are +102 to cover, and the Astros are -122.

Astros vs White Sox Over/Under

  • The over/under for Astros-White Sox on June 12 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

  • The Astros have won in 25, or 55.6%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Houston this season, with a -275 moneyline set for this game.
  • The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 66 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Astros have an against the spread record of 35-31-0 in 66 games with a line this season.
  • The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 64 total times this season. They've gone 21-43 in those games.
  • Chicago has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.
  • The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-31-3 record against the over/under.
  • The White Sox have a 36-29-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

  • Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 83 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488. He's batting .322.
  • Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 27th in slugging.
  • Pena has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles and two RBIs.
  • Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .351.
  • His batting average ranks 90th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 47th.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .270 with a .405 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.
  • Altuve has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.
  • Jake Meyers is batting .295 with a .352 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

  • Miguel Vargas has accumulated 55 hits with a .313 on-base percentage and a .411 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .233.
  • Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 99th in slugging.
  • Chase Meidroth is batting .296 with five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .385.
  • Andrew Benintendi is batting .242 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .185 with seven doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

  • 6/11/2025: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
  • 6/10/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
  • 5/4/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
  • 5/3/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
  • 5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
  • 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
  • 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
  • 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
  • 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
  • 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup