Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 8:15 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (37-30) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-45)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CHSN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-275) | CHW: (+225)

HOU: (-275) | CHW: (+225) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+102)

HOU: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 6-4, 3.07 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-6, 3.62 ERA

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (6-4) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (2-6). Valdez and his team are 5-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Valdez's team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 5-7-0 ATS record in Martin's 12 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-9 record in Martin's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -275 favorite at home.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The White Sox are +102 to cover, and the Astros are -122.

The over/under for Astros-White Sox on June 12 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 25, or 55.6%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Houston this season, with a -275 moneyline set for this game.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 66 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 35-31-0 in 66 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 64 total times this season. They've gone 21-43 in those games.

Chicago has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-31-3 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 36-29-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 83 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488. He's batting .322.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Pena has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks 90th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Jose Altuve is batting .270 with a .405 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Altuve has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Jake Meyers is batting .295 with a .352 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 55 hits with a .313 on-base percentage and a .411 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .233.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth is batting .296 with five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .242 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .185 with seven doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

6/11/2025: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/4/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/3/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

