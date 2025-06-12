Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (41-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-41)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-205) | PIT: (+172)

CHC: (-205) | PIT: (+172) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+106) | PIT: +1.5 (-128)

CHC: -1.5 (+106) | PIT: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 6-3, 3.54 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 3-4, 3.24 ERA

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (6-3) for the Cubs and Andrew Heaney (3-4) for the Pirates. Taillon's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Pirates are 5-7-0 against the spread when Heaney starts. The Pirates are 4-6 in Heaney's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.7%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Pirates reveal Chicago as the favorite (-205) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-128 to cover), and Chicago is +106 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Pirates on June 12 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 30, or 73.2%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 8-1 when favored by -205 or more this year.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 36 of 66 chances this season.

The Cubs are 35-31-0 against the spread in their 66 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 40.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-26).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

In the 64 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-38-3).

The Pirates have a 30-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .508.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 72 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .545. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 68 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.325/.539.

Suzuki takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .360, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.

Hoerner heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 49 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .229 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 140th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is 50th in slugging.

Cruz heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Bryan Reynolds' .376 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .233 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 127th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Andrew McCutchen a has .354 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .298 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!