Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (24-17) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and FDSMW

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | STL: (+150)

PHI: (-178) | STL: (+150) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | STL: +1.5 (-140)

PHI: -1.5 (+116) | STL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-0, 2.11 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-3, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (3-0) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (3-3) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Luzardo and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). When Fedde starts, the Cardinals have gone 4-4-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in five of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (61.3%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -178 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Phillies are +116 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -140.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Cardinals on May 14 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious nine times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 40 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 21-19-0 against the spread in their 40 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have gone 15-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.6% of those games).

St. Louis has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-18-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 23-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 40 hits and an OBP of .401 this season. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .584.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 56th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .232 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 111th, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.388) powered by nine extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 37 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has nine doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 89th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Nootbaar hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Brendan Donovan has racked up 48 hits with a .374 on-base percentage while slugging .448. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Willson Contreras is hitting .255 with seven doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/12/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/13/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/12/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/1/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/9/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

