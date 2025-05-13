Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14
Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (24-17) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-19)
- Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and FDSMW
Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | STL: (+150)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | STL: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-0, 2.11 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-3, 3.86 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (3-0) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (3-3) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Luzardo and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). When Fedde starts, the Cardinals have gone 4-4-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in five of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.
Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (61.3%)
Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -178 favorite at home.
Phillies vs Cardinals Spread
- The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Phillies are +116 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -140.
Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Cardinals on May 14 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those contests.
- This season Philadelphia has been victorious nine times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 40 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Phillies are 21-19-0 against the spread in their 40 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cardinals have gone 15-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.6% of those games).
- St. Louis has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.
- The Cardinals have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-18-2).
- The Cardinals have put together a 23-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.8% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 40 hits and an OBP of .401 this season. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .584.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 56th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Schwarber has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
- Bryce Harper is batting .232 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 111th, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 73rd.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.388) powered by nine extra-base hits.
- Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 37 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .385.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Lars Nootbaar has nine doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 89th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
- Nootbaar hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
- Brendan Donovan has racked up 48 hits with a .374 on-base percentage while slugging .448. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .312.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Arenado is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Willson Contreras is hitting .255 with seven doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 5/12/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/13/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/12/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/1/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/31/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/9/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/8/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
