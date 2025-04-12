Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-7)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-118) | STL: (-100)

PHI: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

PHI: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-0, 4.09 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 0-1, 11.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (0-1) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Sanchez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sanchez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Mikolas has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals failed to cover in both chances. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Mikolas start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (53%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Cardinals, Philadelphia is the favorite at -118, and St. Louis is -100 playing at home.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Philadelphia is +142 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Cardinals on April 12 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 5-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in four of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 8-5-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have a 5-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 62.5% of those games).

St. Louis has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-3-1).

The Cardinals have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 6-7-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.700) and total hits (14) this season. He has a .280 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a triple, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Bryce Harper is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 83rd, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Nick Castellanos has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Trea Turner is batting .268 with a .362 OBP and two RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Turner has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has totaled 19 hits with a .538 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .365 and with an on-base percentage of .404.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Donovan brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Lars Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .403.

His batting average ranks 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado a has .407 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals.

Victor Scott II is batting .261 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/1/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/9/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/15/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

