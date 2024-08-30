Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (79-55) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-61)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSSE

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | ATL: (+116)

PHI: (-134) | ATL: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+162) | ATL: +1.5 (-196)

PHI: -1.5 (+162) | ATL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 11-5, 2.82 ERA vs Reynaldo López (Braves) - 7-4, 2.02 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (11-5, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Reynaldo Lopez (7-4, 2.02 ERA). Suarez and his team have a record of 13-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Braves have gone 11-9-0 ATS in López's 20 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the moneyline underdog in four of López's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (62.3%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +116 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Philadelphia is +162 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Braves contest on August 30, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 61, or 62.2%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 52-31 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 62-67-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-11).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Atlanta has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Braves have played in 132 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-79-4).

The Braves have a 61-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 59 extra-base hits. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 125 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .278 and slugging .520.

His batting average ranks 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Kyle Schwarber has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 128 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .425.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has an on-base percentage of .381, a slugging percentage of .581, and has 155 hits, all club-highs for the Braves (while batting .308).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ozuna takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .234 with 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 111th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .234.

Orlando Arcia is hitting .225 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

