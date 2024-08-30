Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30
The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Atlanta Braves.
Phillies vs Braves Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (79-55) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-61)
- Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: BSSE
Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | ATL: (+116)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+162) | ATL: +1.5 (-196)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 11-5, 2.82 ERA vs Reynaldo López (Braves) - 7-4, 2.02 ERA
The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (11-5, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Reynaldo Lopez (7-4, 2.02 ERA). Suarez and his team have a record of 13-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Braves have gone 11-9-0 ATS in López's 20 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the moneyline underdog in four of López's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.
Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (62.3%)
Phillies vs Braves Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +116 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Philadelphia is +162 to cover the runline.
Phillies vs Braves Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Braves contest on August 30, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been victorious in 61, or 62.2%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Philadelphia has a record of 52-31 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Phillies are 62-67-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Braves have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-11).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Atlanta has a record of 1-3 (25%).
- The Braves have played in 132 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-79-4).
- The Braves have a 61-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 59 extra-base hits. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 125 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .278 and slugging .520.
- His batting average ranks 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 14th.
- Kyle Schwarber has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.
- Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 128 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .425.
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna has an on-base percentage of .381, a slugging percentage of .581, and has 155 hits, all club-highs for the Braves (while batting .308).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Ozuna takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.
- Matt Olson is hitting .234 with 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He is currently 111th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .234.
- Orlando Arcia is hitting .225 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
Phillies vs Braves Head to Head
- 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 3/29/2024: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
