Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Tuesday.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (34-19) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-27)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS, NBCS-PH, and FDSSO

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-194) | ATL: -1.5 (+160)

PHI: +1.5 (-194) | ATL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 3-0, 3.70 ERA vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-2, 5.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (3-0) to the mound, while Spencer Strider (0-2) will get the nod for the Braves. Suarez and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. Strider has started two games with set spreads, and the Braves failed to cover in both chances. The Braves have always been the moneyline underdog when Strider starts this season.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.3%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -116 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Braves are +160 to cover, while the Phillies are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

Phillies versus Braves, on May 27, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (65.1%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 28-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 51 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 28-23-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have won four of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Atlanta has a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of its games).

The Braves have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-28-5).

The Braves have gone 23-28-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 49 hits and an OBP of .398 this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .576.

He ranks 78th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .267 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among all qualifying players, he is 63rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.443) powered by 16 extra-base hits.

Nick Castellanos is batting .271 with a .315 OBP and 29 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks while batting .238. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 60th and he is 41st in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has racked up 47 hits with a .423 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .473.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has eight doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .239.

Austin Riley paces his team with a .427 slugging percentage.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

