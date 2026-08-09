Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (62-55) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-62)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNET

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-200) | TOR: (+168)

PHI: (-200) | TOR: (+168) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 10-5, 3.36 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 3-2, 5.11 ERA

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (10-5) for the Phillies and Shane Bieber (3-2) for the Blue Jays. Luzardo's team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team has a record of 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Bieber's seven starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 3-1 record in Bieber's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (69.4%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Blue Jays, Philadelphia is the favorite at -200, and Toronto is +168 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Phillies are +114 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -137.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Blue Jays on Aug. 9, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 52, or 63.4%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 113 opportunities.

The Phillies are 45-68-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 19-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38% of those games).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Blue Jays have played in 114 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-56-1).

The Blue Jays have a 53-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Harper will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season. He's batting .323.

He is second in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging among qualified batters.

Trea Turner is batting .249 with a .399 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (100) this season while batting .243 with 47 extra-base hits.

Schwarber brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has accumulated a slugging percentage of .411, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 115th and he is 89th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .338 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .349.

He is 65th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Kazuma Okamoto has collected 95 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

George Springer is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/10/2026: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/9/2026: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2026: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/15/2025: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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