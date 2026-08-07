Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (62-54) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-62)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNET

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | TOR: (+186)

PHI: (-205) | TOR: (+186) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+102) | TOR: +1.5 (-122)

PHI: -1.5 (+102) | TOR: +1.5 (-122) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 10-2, 2.49 ERA vs José Soriano (Blue Jays) - 9-6, 3.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-2) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (9-6) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Wheeler and his team are 10-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Wheeler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-1. When Soriano starts, the Blue Jays are 13-9-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have a 5-6 record in Soriano's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.6%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Phillies vs Blue Jays moneyline has Philadelphia as a -205 favorite, while Toronto is a +186 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Blue Jays are -122 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +102.

Phillies versus Blue Jays, on Aug. 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (63.4%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 10-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 113 opportunities.

The Phillies are 45-68-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 50 total times this season. They've gone 19-31 in those games.

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +186 or longer in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-56-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays are 53-61-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 104 hits. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .811, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .450 this season. He's batting .326.

Among qualifiers, he is second in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Trea Turner is batting .252 with a .402 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (99) this season while batting .243 with 46 extra-base hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a team-high .415 slugging percentage. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads his team with a .338 OBP. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .349.

His batting average ranks 69th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 138th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto has put up 95 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks while batting .234.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/10/2026: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/9/2026: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2026: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/15/2025: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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