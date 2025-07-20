Phillies vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Phillies vs Angels Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (55-42) vs. Los Angeles Angels (48-49)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSW

Phillies vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-168) | LAA: (+142)

PHI: (-168) | LAA: (+142) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 7-3, 2.15 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 6-7, 3.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (7-3) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (6-7) will answer the bell for the Angels. When Suarez starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Suarez's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. The Angels have a 6-14-0 record against the spread in Soriano's starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Phillies vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.8%)

Phillies vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -168 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +112 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -134.

Phillies vs Angels Over/Under

Phillies versus Angels on July 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Angels Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (64.4%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 24 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 92 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 46-46-0 against the spread in their 92 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have a 35-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

Los Angeles is 13-13 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

In the 96 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-43-2).

The Angels have a 54-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 88 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 105th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .773, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season. He's batting .288.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Nick Castellanos has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .268 with 43 walks and 40 runs scored.

Harper enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with six doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .225 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 140th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel's .399 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 48th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 86 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Jo Adell is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies vs Angels Head to Head

7/18/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/1/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/30/2024: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2023: 10-8 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-8 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/29/2023: 12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/28/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2022: 9-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2022: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/3/2022: 10-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!