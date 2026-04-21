PGA Championship Odds 2026: Who Are the Favorites for the Season's Second Major?

With one major in the books, the second major of the 2026 season isn't too far away as the PGA Championship takes place May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's PGA Championship odds, who are the favorites for this year's PGA Championship?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds: 2026 PGA Championship Odds

Full PGA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +340 Rory McIlroy +750 Jon Rahm +1400 Xander Schauffele +1700 Cameron Young +1800 Bryson Dechambeau +1900 Ludvig Aberg +2000 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.