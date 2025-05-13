PGA Championship 2025 Golf DFS Picks: Top Plays and Values on FanDuel

The second men's golf major is here this week: the PGA Championship.

Already this year at The Masters, Rory McIlroy has completed the career grand slam. He is seeking another major to add to his career tally and build on a single-season grand slam bid.

Scottie Scheffler is lurking, and plenty of the top golfers in the world are in good form.

Here's all you need to know for PGA DFS on FanDuel for this week.

PGA Championship Info

Quail Hollow Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,626 yards (very long for a par 71)

: 7,626 yards (very long for a par 71) Average Fairway Width : 28 yards (tight)

: 28 yards (tight) Rough Height : 2.75" (average)

: 2.75" (average) Average Green Size : 6,578 square feet (large)

: 6,578 square feet (large) Green Type : Poa overseed

: Poa overseed Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores (PGA Championship) : -8

: -8 Recent Cut Lines (PGA Championship): +5

Quail Hollow Course Key Stats

Based on how the 2017 PGA Championship played -- and Quail Hollow as a whole -- distance and iron play matter quite a great deal (but so does wedge play as measured by strokes gained: around the green).

That means -- other than the driving accuracy aspect of things -- it's a pretty complete test from tee-to-green.

Justin Thomas' 2017 win did come with the 4th-best SG: putting number for the week but also was tied to the 11th-best SG:T2G.

Further illustrating the importance of tee-to-green play, know that the 12 golfers who ranked T9 or better in 2017 all ranked top-40 among cut-makers in T2G for the week, and 11 of them were 26th or better.

You can't really putt your way to a win this week.

PGA Championship DFS Top Plays

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel daily fantasy golf salary. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted. All betting odds come from the PGA Championship betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PGA Championship DFS Studs

Rory McIlroy ($12,700 | +450)

Rory McIlroy's 2025 couldn't be off to a much better start.

He has won three of eight stroke play events, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, THE PLAYERS Championship, and the Masters.

The driving distance and iron play make McIlroy a perfect fit for Quail Hollow, a course where he has won four times in his career.

We're getting the inverse of what we had at The Masters, where Scottie Scheffler sets up as a perfect game theory pivot away from McIlroy, but both are anchors for the week.

In fact, their 2025 seasons rank them top-12 since 1983 in adjusted strokes gained average, per datagolf's records page.

Despite Rory's wins, Scheffler has better form (+2.91 strokes gained per round since January 1st) than McIlroy (+2.72).

Bryson DeChambeau ($11,400 | +700)

Bryson DeChambeau's game is perfect for Quail Hollow. He's gaining +1.56 strokes per round from his off-the-tee play over his last 50 rounds, per datagolf, which is 0.30 shots per round better than anyone else in this field. It'd also rank him 13th across the full field compared to everyone else's total strokes gained average.

Understandably, DeChambeau hasn't played Quail Hollow in a few years, but the now-LIV golfer had finished 4th (2018) and T9 (2021) in his two most recent starts here.

Bryson has become one of the top major players in the world. Since 2023, Bryson ranks fifth in strokes gained average at majors, per datagolf.

Justin Thomas ($10,600 | +2000)

Justin Thomas is on quite a hot streak.

His last four finishes have been 2nd (Valspar Championship), T36 (Masters), win (RBC Heritage), and T2 (Truist Championship).

The T36 at Augusta tracks well enough as he historically struggles at the Masters.

Thomas won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017 and has finished top-26 in four starts here since then.

Thomas' scoring variance -- from a positive sense -- is second-best in the field, trailing just Scheffler, over the last 50 rounds.

Others to Consider

Scottie Scheffler ($12,500 | +400) - A great pivot from McIlroy, though he hasn't played the course. Again, he's actually in better form than Rory since January 1st.

- A great pivot from McIlroy, though he hasn't played the course. Again, he's actually in better form than Rory since January 1st. Xander Schauffele ($11,300 | +2200) - Length and irons are there, and the short game is trending back up since his injury.

PGA Championship DFS Mid-Range Plays

Shane Lowry ($9,800 | +5500)

Shane Lowry nearly got a win last week leading into the major, but even without that, we're seeing some great form from the former major winner.

Lowry ranks ninth in true strokes gained average over his last 50 rounds among this field.

The course fit isn't perfect, as Lowry's distance is pretty average, yet the seventh-best recent iron player in the field has what it takes overall to push for the first page of the leaderboard.

Joaquin Niemann ($9,600 | +3300)

Niemann has won three of seven LIV Tour starts in 2025 and once again enters a major with great form.

He finished T29 at The Masters, one of his better career results at a major.

In 23 starts at majors in his career, Niemann has four top-25 results with no top-10s.

At Quail Hollow, Niemann's driving distance (6th-best in the field) could make some noise, and top-35 putting splits don't hurt, either.

Corey Conners ($9,500 | +7000)

Corey Conners' form is solid right now (seventh in true strokes gained average over the last three months), and he's played Quail Hollow well in his career.

Conners, at this course, has finished T42, T43, T8, and T13 while lighting it up with his iron play -- which is his primary strength.

He's not particularly long off the tee, which isn't ideal, yet he still ranks 17th in strokes gained: off the tee due to how accurate he is with the driver.

Others to Consider

Hideki Matsuyama ($9,900 | +4500) - Has made all six cuts at Quail Hollow in his career (T5 at the 2017 PGA Championship) and is the 10th-best iron player over the last 50 rounds.

- Has made all six cuts at Quail Hollow in his career (T5 at the 2017 PGA Championship) and is the 10th-best iron player over the last 50 rounds. Patrick Reed ($9,200 | +8000) - Finishes are good on the LIV Tour and was 3rd at the Masters. Three top-10s in last four starts at Quail Hollow and 15th in SG/round at majors since 2023.

PGA Championship DFS Value Plays

Sepp Straka ($9,000 | +7000)

Last week's winner comes at a relatively low salary, though it's worth noting that he's not long off the tee (111th in the field in distance over his last 50 rounds), which will hurt him this weekend.

Straka, though, ranks 2nd in approach play and 35th in putting the last 50 rounds.

At majors since 2023, Straka ranks ninth in strokes gained: approach average in nine starts, so he can still bring his game to major setups.

Lastly, he finished T8 at Quail Hollow a year ago.

Daniel Berger ($8,900 | +10000)

Daniel Berger's sub-$9,000 salary is actually tied to the 12th-best strokes gained per round average of anyone in this field over everyone's last 50 rounds.

That said, he's at a bit of a distance disadvantage, as he's just 98th in the field in distance gained in that span. Still, he's 10th in that split in strokes gained: tee to green.

The overall game is pretty hard to ignore at such a low salary for DFS purposes this week.

Keith Mitchell ($8,500 | +12000)

Keith Mitchell was making a bit of a run last week at the Truist Championship but ultimately finished T7.

That gave him four straight top-18 results at stroke play events while striping the irons and picking up notable distance off the tee in all of them.

Mitchell has also made all four career cuts at Quail Hollow Club while finishing top-10 in two of those four starts.

Others to Consider

Keegan Bradley ($8,400 | +12000) - Ranks 13th in SG:T2G over the last 50 rounds.

- Ranks 13th in SG:T2G over the last 50 rounds. Denny McCarthy ($8,000 | +17000) - Irons are stabilizing as a slight positive (51st) and is 6th in putting over the last 50 rounds.

- Irons are stabilizing as a slight positive (51st) and is 6th in putting over the last 50 rounds. Maverick McNealy ($7,700 | +12000) - Ranks top-40 in putting (39th) and approach (24th) the last 50 rounds while also gaining distance on the average male pro golfer.

