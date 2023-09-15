Penn State vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Penn State Nittany Lions are playing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Penn State vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (-630) | Illinois: (+450)

Penn State: (-630) | Illinois: (+450) Spread: Penn State: -14.5 (-104) | Illinois: +14.5 (-118)

Penn State: -14.5 (-104) | Illinois: +14.5 (-118) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Penn State vs Illinois Betting Trends

Penn State has covered the spread in every game this season.

Penn State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Penn State and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Illinois is winless against the spread this season.

Illinois and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Penn State vs Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (78%)

Penn State vs Illinois Point Spread

Illinois is a 14.5-point underdog against Penn State. Illinois is -118 to cover the spread, and Penn State is -104.

Penn State vs Illinois Over/Under

Penn State versus Illinois on September 16 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Penn State vs Illinois Moneyline

Illinois is the underdog, +450 on the moneyline, while Penn State is a -630 favorite.

Penn State vs. Illinois Points Insights

The average implied total for the Nittany Lions last season was 33.2 points, 2.2 more points than their implied total of 31 points in Saturday's game.

Last year, Penn State totaled more than 31 points in a game 10 times.

The Fighting Illini's average implied point total last season (26.5 points) is 9.5 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (17 points).

