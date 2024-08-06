2024 Penn State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Penn State Nittany Lions, who are the eighth-ranked team in the country right now, are 2-0 so far in 2024. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Penn State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ West Virginia Aug. 31 W 34-12 Nittany Lions (-7.5) 48.5 2 Bowling Green Sept. 7 W 34-27 Nittany Lions (-34.5) 50.5 4 Kent State Sept. 21 - - - 5 Illinois Sept. 28 - - - 6 UCLA Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ USC Oct. 12 - - - 9 @ Wisconsin Oct. 26 - - - View Full Table

Penn State Last Game

The Nittany Lions matched up with the Bowling Green Falcons in their most recent game, winning 34-27. Drew Allar had 204 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65.0%) for the Lions in that matchup against the Falcons, with two touchdowns and one pick. He also added seven carries for 7 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. On the ground, Nicholas Singleton ran for 119 yards on 13 carries (9.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 14 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, Tyler Warren had 146 yards on eight catches (18.3 per reception) in that game.

Penn State Betting Insights

Penn State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

