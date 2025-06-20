Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (45-30) vs. New York Mets (45-30)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-235) | NYM: (+194)

PHI: (-235) | NYM: (+194) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | NYM: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | NYM: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 7-2, 2.76 ERA vs Blade Tidwell (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (7-2) for the Phillies and Blade Tidwell for the Mets. When Wheeler starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has a record of 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Tidwell's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (61.7%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The Phillies vs Mets moneyline has Philadelphia as a -235 favorite, while New York is a +194 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -110 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -110.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Mets on June 20 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (66.1%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 71 chances this season.

The Phillies are 35-36-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have won nine of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45%).

New York has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +194 or longer.

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-43-2).

The Mets have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 37-35-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 66 hits and an OBP of .373, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.453) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Alec Bohm has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.329/.411.

Bohm has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has seven home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has a team-best .386 on-base percentage. He's batting .248 and slugging .459.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 95th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso has collected 82 hits while slugging .557. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .242 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

