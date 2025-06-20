Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (40-35) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-36)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSOH

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-136) | CIN: (+116)

STL: (-136) | CIN: (+116) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182)

STL: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.83 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 7-4, 4.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (4-3) to the mound, while Brady Singer (7-4) will take the ball for the Reds. Pallante and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Pallante starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Reds have a 10-4-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Singer's starts this season, and they went 7-1 in those games.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (55.7%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Reds moneyline has St. Louis as a -136 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +116 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Reds are -182 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +150.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Reds game on June 20, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 75 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 41-34-0 in 75 games with a line this season.

The Reds are 21-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.5% of those games).

Cincinnati is 7-9 (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Reds have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-36-2).

The Reds have put together a 37-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 while slugging .397.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (83) this season. He's batting .317.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging in the majors.

Willson Contreras has 66 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.339/.423.

Contreras takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar has been key for St. Louis with 62 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

Nootbaar heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 75 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .263 and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 57th and he is 29th in slugging.

TJ Friedl's .384 on-base percentage and .445 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .294.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux is hitting .275 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 31 walks.

Matt McLain is hitting .197 with five doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2024: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!