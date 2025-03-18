NHL
Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Penguins vs Islanders Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (28-31-10) vs. New York Islanders (30-28-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-113)
|Islanders (-106)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (54%)
Penguins vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +210 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -265.
Penguins vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Penguins-Islanders game on March 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Penguins vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -113 favorite at home.