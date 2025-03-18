Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders.

Penguins vs Islanders Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-31-10) vs. New York Islanders (30-28-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-113) Islanders (-106) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (54%)

Penguins vs Islanders Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +210 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -265.

Penguins vs Islanders Over/Under

The Penguins-Islanders game on March 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Penguins vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -113 favorite at home.

