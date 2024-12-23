FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL squads busy on Monday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (15-15-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-15-4)
  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-122)Flyers (+102)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (58.6%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -250.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Flyers matchup on December 23, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Penguins, Philadelphia is the underdog at +102, and Pittsburgh is -122 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup