Penguins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23
The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL squads busy on Monday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Penguins vs Flyers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (15-15-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-15-4)
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-122)
|Flyers (+102)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (58.6%)
Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -250.
Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Flyers matchup on December 23, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Penguins, Philadelphia is the underdog at +102, and Pittsburgh is -122 playing at home.