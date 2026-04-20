Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-152) Flyers (+126) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (59.7%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Penguins. The Flyers are -188 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +152.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Flyers on April 20, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -152 favorite at home.

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