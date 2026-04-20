NHL
Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Penguins vs Flyers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)
- Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN
Penguins vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-152)
|Flyers (+126)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (59.7%)
Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Penguins. The Flyers are -188 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +152.
Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Flyers on April 20, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -152 favorite at home.