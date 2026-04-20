FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)
  • Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-152)Flyers (+126)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (59.7%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Penguins. The Flyers are -188 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +152.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Flyers on April 20, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -152 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup