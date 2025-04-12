FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Penguins vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Boston Bruins.

Penguins vs Bruins Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (33-35-12) vs. Boston Bruins (32-39-9)
  • Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Penguins vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-150)Bruins (+126)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (54%)

Penguins vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +168.

Penguins vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Penguins-Bruins on April 13, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.

Penguins vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -150 favorite at home.

