Penguins vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Boston Bruins.

Penguins vs Bruins Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-35-12) vs. Boston Bruins (32-39-9)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Coverage: TNT

Penguins vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-150) Bruins (+126) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (54%)

Penguins vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +168.

Penguins vs Bruins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Penguins-Bruins on April 13, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.

Penguins vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -150 favorite at home.

