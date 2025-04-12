NHL
Penguins vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Boston Bruins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Penguins vs Bruins Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (33-35-12) vs. Boston Bruins (32-39-9)
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Penguins vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-150)
|Bruins (+126)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (54%)
Penguins vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +168.
Penguins vs Bruins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Penguins-Bruins on April 13, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.
Penguins vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -150 favorite at home.