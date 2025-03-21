NHL
Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (28-32-10) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-28-9)
- Date: Friday, March 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-130)
|Blue Jackets (+108)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (59.9%)
Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Penguins. The Blue Jackets are -225 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +180.
Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for Penguins-Blue Jackets on March 21 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -120.
Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -130 favorite at home.