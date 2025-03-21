Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-32-10) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-28-9)

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-130) Blue Jackets (+108) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (59.9%)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Penguins. The Blue Jackets are -225 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +180.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for Penguins-Blue Jackets on March 21 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -120.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Columbus is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -130 favorite at home.

