NHL
Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
NHL action on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins playing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (31-34-12) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-45-10)
- Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-125)
|Blackhawks (+104)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blackhawks win (55.7%)
Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Penguins. The Blackhawks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +194.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Blackhawks on April 6, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +104 underdog at home.