NHL

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

NHL action on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (31-34-12) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-45-10)
  • Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-125)Blackhawks (+104)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blackhawks win (55.7%)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Penguins. The Blackhawks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +194.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Blackhawks on April 6, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +104 underdog at home.

