Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

NHL action on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (31-34-12) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-45-10)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-125) Blackhawks (+104) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (55.7%)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Penguins. The Blackhawks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +194.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Blackhawks on April 6, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +104 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!