Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-23) are just 2-point underdogs against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-30) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports. The point total is set at 226 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -2 226 -138 +118

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (62.9%)

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread in a matchup 14 times this season (14-23-0).

The Trail Blazers have played 35 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over 20 times out of 35 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 51.4% of the time (18 out of 35 games with a set point total).

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread in home games (10-10-0) than it does in road games (4-13-0).

Looking at point totals, the Pelicans hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 20 opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than away (.474, 9-9-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (68.8%, 11 of 16) compared to away (36.8%, seven of 19).

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi is averaging 9.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum is averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 boards.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 6.4 boards and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 24.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Trey Murphy III averages 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.2 assists for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers receive 18.6 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.7 boards and 5.1 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 14.3 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

The Trail Blazers receive 17.9 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

