Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-43) are at home in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (24-30) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are 1-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -1 239.5 -118 +100

Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (59.4%)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 22-33-1 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 54 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pelicans have hit the over 32 times out of 54 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 29 times in 54 opportunities (53.7%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home, covering 14 times in 28 home games, and eight times in 28 road games.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under in 18 of 28 home games (64.3%), compared to 14 of 28 road games (50%).

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (13-15-0) than on the road (12-14-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have finished over 14 of 28 times at home (50%), and 15 of 26 away (57.7%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.4 points, 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Yves Missi averages 8.5 points, 8.1 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists, shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Zion Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 7.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spurs.

The Spurs receive 24.7 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Chris Paul averages 9.1 points, 4 boards and 8 assists. He is making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Harrison Barnes' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

