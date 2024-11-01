Pelicans vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Pelicans vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-3) on Friday, November 1, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN. The point total is 232.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4.5 -106 -114 232.5 -112 -108 -180 +152

Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (69.9%)

Pelicans vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread two times in five games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total three times this season.

The Pelicans have hit the over 60% of the time this season (three of five games with a set point total).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.6 points, 7.6 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 34.6% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner averages 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Obi Toppin's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 3 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 54.1% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 51.1% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 8.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 36.4% of his shots from the field.

CJ McCollum averages 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per game.

The Pelicans are receiving 16.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jordan Hawkins.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field.

