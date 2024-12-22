Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2
The New Orleans Pelicans (5-24) are heavy underdogs (+10) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Nuggets
|-10
|231.5
|-461
|+360
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Nuggets win (63%)
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have covered the spread in a matchup 10 times this season (10-14-1).
- The Pelicans are 10-19-0 against the spread this year.
- Nuggets games have gone over the total 17 times out of 29 chances this season.
- Pelicans games this year have hit the over 48.3% of the time (14 out of 29 games with a set point total).
- Denver sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-7-0) than it does on the road (6-7-1).
- In terms of over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 11 opportunities this season (63.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 14 opportunities (71.4%).
- New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (7-7-0). Away, it is .200 (3-12-0).
- Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more frequently at home (seven of 14, 50%) than on the road (seven of 15, 46.7%).
Nuggets Leaders
- Nikola Jokic is averaging 31 points, 13 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.4 points, 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.
- Jamal Murray is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 boards.
- Christian Braun is averaging 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Pelicans Leaders
- Yves Missi averages 9.3 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.6 boards and 1.2 assists.
- The Pelicans are receiving 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.
- The Pelicans are getting 20.4 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game from CJ McCollum.
- Per game, Trey Murphy III provides the Pelicans 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- The Pelicans get 16.2 points per game from Dejounte Murray, plus 6.6 boards and 7 assists.
