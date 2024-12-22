Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-24) are heavy underdogs (+10) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -10 231.5 -461 +360

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (63%)

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a matchup 10 times this season (10-14-1).

The Pelicans are 10-19-0 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 17 times out of 29 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 48.3% of the time (14 out of 29 games with a set point total).

Denver sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-7-0) than it does on the road (6-7-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 11 opportunities this season (63.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 14 opportunities (71.4%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (7-7-0). Away, it is .200 (3-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more frequently at home (seven of 14, 50%) than on the road (seven of 15, 46.7%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 31 points, 13 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.4 points, 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 boards.

Christian Braun is averaging 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9.3 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans are getting 20.4 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

Per game, Trey Murphy III provides the Pelicans 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pelicans get 16.2 points per game from Dejounte Murray, plus 6.6 boards and 7 assists.

