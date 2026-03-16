Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (22-46) host the Dallas Mavericks (23-45) after winning four home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, March 16, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 239.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -8.5 239.5 -319 +260

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (68.1%)

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a record of 38-28-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 29-38-1 this season.

Games involving the Pelicans have hit the over 35 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over 31 times in 68 opportunities (45.6%).

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread in home games (21-13-0) than it has in road games (17-15-1).

The Pelicans have gone over the total in 19 of 34 home games (55.9%), compared to 16 of 34 road games (47.1%).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed better at home (16-17-1) than away (13-21-0).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (17 times out of 34) than away (14 of 34) this year.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.9 points, 3.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor.

Saddiq Bey averages 17.1 points, 5.7 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 58.8% from the field (ninth in league).

Jeremiah Fears averages 13.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 20.2 points, 6.6 boards and 4.4 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 4.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 52.7% of his shots from the floor.

P.J. Washington averages 13.9 points, 7 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Per game, Brandon Williams gets the Mavericks 13 points, 3 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Christie.

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