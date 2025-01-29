Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-35) are 3-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (25-22) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3 230.5 -152 +128

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (67.8%)

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 24-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 19 wins against the spread in 47 games this year.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over on 26 of 47 set point totals (55.3%).

When playing at home, Dallas sports a better record against the spread (13-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-12-0).

The Mavericks have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (41.7%) than road games (60.9%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (12-12-0) than away (7-16-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more frequently at home (15 of 24, 62.5%) than away (11 of 23, 47.8%).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14 points, 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 69.5% from the floor (fourth in league).

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Klay Thompson is averaging 13.6 points, 2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Pelicans 22 points, 3.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He is making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Trey Murphy III averages 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game.

Per game, Yves Missi gets the Pelicans 9 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 6.2 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Javonte Green.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.