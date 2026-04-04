Pelicans vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Pelicans vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSFL

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-53) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (41-36) on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at Smoothie King Center as 6-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSFL. The matchup's over/under is 235.5.

Pelicans vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6 235.5 -230 +190

Pelicans vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (58.9%)

Pelicans vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have gone 34-43-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 42-33-2 this year.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 43 times out of 78 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have eclipsed the over/under 38 times in 78 opportunities (48.7%).

Against the spread, Orlando has played better at home, covering 18 times in 40 home games, and 16 times in 37 road games.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 22 of 40 home matchups (55%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 37 games (56.8%).

This season, New Orleans is 24-14-1 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-19-1 ATS (.462).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 39) than on the road (18 of 39) this year.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 8.3 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 32.6% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Tristan da Silva averages 10.1 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are getting 17.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Per game, Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

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