Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-32) square off against the Utah Jazz (10-29) as 9-point favorites on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -9 227.5 -391 +310

Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (63.9%)

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread in a game 18 times this season (18-24-0).

The Jazz have played 39 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

Pelicans games have gone over the total 23 times out of 39 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over 53.8% of the time (21 out of 39 games with a set point total).

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread in home games (11-11-0) than it does in away games (7-13-0).

The Pelicans have exceeded the total in 13 of 22 home games (59.1%), compared to 10 of 20 road games (50%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (13-8-0) than at home (7-10-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (44.4%, eight of 18) compared to on the road (61.9%, 13 of 21).

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi is averaging 9.1 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 boards and 7.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum averages 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Javonte Green is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Jazz receive 10.8 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 11.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Jazz are getting 16 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 10 points, 2.8 boards and 1.4 assists. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Kyle Filipowski averages 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor.

