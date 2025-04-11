Pelicans vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Pelicans vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN

The New Orleans Pelicans (21-59) are big, 13-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (36-44) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN. The over/under is 215 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -13 215 -769 +540

Pelicans vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (76.5%)

Pelicans vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 37-40-3 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 80 games this season, they have 33 wins against the spread.

This season, 42 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 55% of the time this season (44 of 80 games with a set point total).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-18-1) than it has in road tilts (16-22-2).

The Heat have eclipsed the total in 24 of 40 home games (60%), compared to 18 of 40 road games (45%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.538, 21-16-2 record) than away (.293, 12-29-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 48.7% of the time at home (19 of 39), and 61% of the time away (25 of 41).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18 points, 4.3 assists and 9.6 boards.

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 boards.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 7.4 boards.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9.1 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Per game, Jose Alvarado gives the Pelicans 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Hawkins' numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averages 6.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the field.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is draining 50% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.