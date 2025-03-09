Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-47) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (39-24) on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 239.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -8.5 239.5 -360 +290

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (80.1%)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have compiled a 36-24-3 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 25-38-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 39 times out of 64 chances.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 64 opportunities (57.8%).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 32 home games, and 19 times in 31 road games.

The Grizzlies have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (53.1%) than road tilts (71%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .516 (16-14-1). On the road, it is .273 (9-24-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over 18 of 31 times at home (58.1%), and 19 of 33 away (57.6%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 6.2 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 28.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Zach Edey is averaging 9.3 points, 0.9 assists and 7.8 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.6 points for the Pelicans, plus 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Pelicans receive 21.4 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 3.7 boards and 3.9 assists.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 54.5% of his shots from the floor.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Per game, Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 24.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

