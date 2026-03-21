Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSOH, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-46) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27) after winning seven home games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 5 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5 233.5 -220 +184

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (73.3%)

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 29-40-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 71 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times out of 71 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 49.3% of the time (35 out of 71 games with a set point total).

At home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (14-20-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-20-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in 13 of 35 home games (37.1%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 21 of 35 matchups (60%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .649 (24-13-0). On the road, it is .500 (17-15-1).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 37) than away (16 of 34) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 28 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys (sixth in league).

James Harden is averaging 24.2 points, 8 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Evan Mobley averages 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 11.4 points, 5 assists and 2.7 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22 points for the Pelicans, plus 5.7 boards and 3.9 assists.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 5.7 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Derik Queen gives the Pelicans 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Pelicans get 21.3 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 5.8 boards and 3.3 assists.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 13 points, 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

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