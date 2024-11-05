Pelicans vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-0) are favored (by 7 points) to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-5) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7 -110 -110 224.5 -110 -110 -295 +240

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (60.3%)

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread seven times in eight games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, five of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Pelicans games this year have eclipsed the over/under 62.5% of the time (five out of eight games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in four opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered three times in four opportunities on the road.

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (75%) than games on the road (50%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (2-2-0). On the road, it is .000 (0-4-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 75% of the time at home (three of four), and 50% of the time on the road (two of four).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 15 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 17.6 points, 8.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.1 points, 2.9 boards and 4.3 assists.

Darius Garland averages 20.5 points, 2 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 44.8% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ty Jerome is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 6.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is also draining 50% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 8 boards and 5.6 assists per game. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jordan Hawkins.

The Pelicans are receiving 8.4 points, 2.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Jose Alvarado.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 5.8 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.