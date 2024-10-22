Pelicans vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The Bulls are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the 2024-25 season opener for both teams. The over/under is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -7.5 -110 -110 224.5 -114 -106 -295 +240

Pelicans vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (79.6%)

Pelicans vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pelicans compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record last year.

As 7.5-point underdogs or greater, the Bulls went 8-8 against the spread last season.

Last season, 37 Pelicans games went over the point total.

There were 46 Bulls games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

When playing at home last season, New Orleans sported a worse record against the spread (20-20-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (24-16-2).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago had a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than away (.537, 22-18-1).

Pelicans Leaders

Dejounte Murray's numbers last season were 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He also sank 45.9% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Zion Williamson's numbers last season were 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He sank 57% of his shots from the floor.

Brandon Ingram's stats last season included 20.8 points, 5.1 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He made 49.2% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

CJ McCollum put up 20 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He made 45.9% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

Herbert Jones recorded 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He drained 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers last season were 18 points, 10.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Coby White recorded 19.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists last season, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Josh Giddey's numbers last season were 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Ayo Dosunmu posted 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Smith collected 9.9 points, 5.5 boards and 1 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

