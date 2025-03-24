Pelicans vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, NBCS-PH, and WVUE

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-48) are 7-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-53) on Monday, March 24, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, NBCS-PH, and WVUE. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -7 233.5 -260 +215

Pelicans vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (52.8%)

Pelicans vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-42-1).

The 76ers have 26 wins against the spread in 71 games this season.

Pelicans games have gone over the total 41 times out of 71 chances this season.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 59.2% of the time (42 out of 71 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New Orleans has played better at home, covering 18 times in 35 home games, and 11 times in 37 road games.

The Pelicans have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (54.3%) than road games (59.5%).

This season, Philadelphia is 11-23-0 at home against the spread (.324 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-22-0 ATS (.405).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less often at home (18 of 34, 52.9%) than away (24 of 37, 64.9%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum averages 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Yves Missi is averaging 8.8 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey provides the 76ers 26.3 points, 3.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Quentin Grimes gives the 76ers 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The 76ers are getting 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

The 76ers are receiving 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Paul George.

The 76ers are getting 7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Ricky Council IV.

