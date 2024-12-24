Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 17 (Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (220.7 yards conceded per game).

With Mahomes' next game versus the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Mahomes vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Passing Yards: 235.47

235.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.20

19.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mahomes is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (12th overall), putting up 255.9 total fantasy points (17.1 per game).

During his last three games, Mahomes has compiled 629 passing yards (71-of-116) for four passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 53.6 fantasy points (17.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 64 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Mahomes has completed 124-of-199 throws for 1,204 yards, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 99.0 total fantasy points (19.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 128 rushing yards on 18 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Mahomes' fantasy season was a Week 12 performance against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he posted 28.8 fantasy points -- 27-of-37 (73%), 269 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 60 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick Mahomes delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (12.1 points) in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, passing for 154 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Steelers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Steelers have allowed a TD reception by 19 players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

Two players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.